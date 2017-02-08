Multiple thefts under investigation in Graves County

The Graves County Sheriff's Office says it is investigating several thefts from cars that happened Monday night.

Deputies say the thefts happened in the area of Kentucky 97 East and West Slaughter Road. There was also a break in at a building on East Slaughter Road.

The sheriff's office says it wants to remind people who live in that area of the county to lock their cars, as well as their garages, sheds or other outbuildings on their property.

We have included video above this story that was provided by the sheriff's office, which it says was captured by people who live in the area where the thefts happened.

If you know anything about the thefts or who is responsible, you can call the sheriff's office at 270-247-4501. Deputies say you can also call if you see or hear any suspicious activity anywhere in Graves County.