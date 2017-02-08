Tennessee rallies in closing minutes to beat Ole Miss 75-66

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - Grant Williams and Robert Hubbs III each scored 18 points on Wednesday as Tennessee surged in the closing minutes to defeat Mississippi 75-66.



After trailing for most of the second half, Tennessee tied the score at 64-all on a hustle play down the stretch Jordan Bowden missed a 3-pointer, but Hubbs chased after the rebound, kept it from going out of bounds and passed to Williams for a layup with 2:52 left.



Following an Ole Miss turnover, Hubbs' driving layup put the Volunteers (14-10, 6-5) ahead for good with 2:08 remaining.



Ole Miss' final basket of the night came from Breein Tyree with 3:56 left as the Rebels (14-10, 5-6) crumbled down the stretch.



This game represented a stunning role reversal from the first meeting between these two teams. Tennessee blew a 13-point lead in the final 15 minutes of an 80-69 loss at Ole Miss on Jan. 17.



Jordan Bowden scored 14 points for Tennessee and made a critical 3-pointer that gave the Vols a five-point edge with 53.5 seconds left.



Terence Davis had 14 points for Ole Miss. Sebastian Saiz finished with 13 points and 15 rebounds. Tyree had 12 points.



UP NEXT



Ole Miss hosts Auburn on Saturday.



Tennessee hosts Georgia on Saturday.

