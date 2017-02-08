Paducah mayor meets with Rep. James Comer in DC - WPSD Local 6: Your news, weather, and sports authority

Paducah mayor meets with Rep. James Comer in DC

By Staff report

Paducah Mayor Brandi Harless is in Washington D.C. Wednesday night. She met with Rep. James Comer and Paducah Area Chamber of Commerce President Sandra Wilson, among others.

They are asking for funding for cleanup at the site of the former Paducah Gaseous Diffusion Plant.

Harless is expected to return to Paducah Thursday night.

