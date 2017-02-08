Paducah mayor meets with Rep. James Comer in DC

Chaos is President Donald Trump's style, yet as long as the Republican delivers on health care, taxes and tapping a new FBI director as solid as his Supreme Court pick, GOP leaders say everything will be just fine.More
Attorney General Jeff Sessions is telling the nation's federal prosecutors to pursue the most serious charges possible against most suspects.More
President Donald Trump tweeted Friday, "James Comey better hope that there are no 'tapes' of our conversations before he starts leaking to the press!"More
President Trump says in an interview with NBC News that he had planned to fire Comey all along, regardless of the recommendations of top Justice Department officials.More
The White House said the president’s “Advisory Commission on Election Integrity” would examine allegations of improper voting and fraudulent voter registration in states and across the nation.More
The bill would allow Kentucky to consider nuclear plants and industry again. Locally, there's a lot of support behind the bill, but not everyone agrees.More
Tour participants will learn more about the site's history and the cleanup operations.More
Paducah Mayor Brandi Harless is in Washington D.C. Wednesday night. She met with Rep. James Comer and Paducah Area Chamber of Commerce President Sandra Wilson, among others.More
A potential employer is one step closer to coming to our area.More
Improvements have been made to groundwater treatment at the former Paducah Gaseous Diffusion Plant site, according to the U.S. Department of Energy's Portsmouth/Paducah Project Office.More
