Community steps up to help families affected by Harper's Country Hams fire

Harper's Country Hams is still burning Wednesday night. Crews were originally called to fight the blaze around 5:50 a.m.

Firefighters tell us they're working to keep the flames contained, and they'll be out there until the fire marshal gives the all clear, which could be days.

Investigators are still working to find out what caused the fire. No one was in the building, and no one was injured.

I was live at the scene at 10 Wednesday night, and the wind was blowing smoke towards Highway 51, creating low visibility for drivers. Firefighters with Hickman County Fire and Rescue told me it has been a crazy, devastating day, but support from the community is what is shining through the dark clouds of smoke.

When Horace Dean woke up Wednesday morning, he had no idea he would be spending the day at church, serving hot food to cold firefighters and employees of Harper's Country Hams.

"It's just indescribable, the faces you see of people getting help," said Horace. "They're so appreciative, thankful."

Horace's wife, Juda Dean, said people from all over are donating their time, money and food to the families who depended on the local business.

"We're just ecstatic that the community has come together like this, and churches," Juda said.

Firefighters refilled their tanks with water from a hydrant in front of Hickman County High School. When the school learned what was going on, Principal Kevin Estes said they switched to foam lunch trays.

"Conserve the water, because, you know, we run off the same system," said Estes. "So rather than using it for washing dishes, we went straight to foam plates."

It's the little things that firefighters say make a big difference for them.

More than 60 people will wake up Thursday morning without a job because of the fire. You can help the families by giving to the Community Aid and Relief Effort. You can mail in your donation to the Hickman County Attorney's Office or stop by the Clinton Bank or the First Community Bank in Clinton.

For those of you who still need help filing for unemployment, volunteers will be back at the Young Center at First United Methodist Church in Clinton at 10 a.m. on Thursday at 10,

Also on Thursday morning, local gas station Jewell Mart North will give out free breakfast to first responders helping with the fire.