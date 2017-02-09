Construction work expected at Benton, KY intersection most of the day

Construction work expected at Benton, KY intersection most of th - WPSD Local 6: Your news, weather, and sports authority

BENTON, Ky -

Crews will be working at an intersection in Benton, Kentucky for most of the day Thursday.

The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet says a contractor will be doing scheduled curb work at the intersection of US 641/Poplar Street and KY 1445/Dogtown Road starting at 8:00 a.m.

The work may require traffic restrictions from time to time during the day. The work is expected to take about 8 hours to complete.

