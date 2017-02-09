Westbound I-24 in Paducah reopened after car fire - WPSD Local 6: Your news, weather, and sports authority

Westbound I-24 in Paducah reopened after car fire

MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY -

UPDATE: All lanes are back open on Interstate 24 westbound in Paducah. No word on if anyone was injured in the car fire.

ORIGINAL STORY: McCracken County dispatch says westbound Interstate 24 is blocked to all traffic near exit 11 due to a car fire.

Deputies are blocking off the exit 11 on ramp due to the fire.

Traffic on westbound I-24 is backing up.

Eastbound traffic is not impacted.

No injuries are being reported at this time.

