Westbound I-24 in Paducah reopened after car fire

UPDATE: All lanes are back open on Interstate 24 westbound in Paducah. No word on if anyone was injured in the car fire.

ORIGINAL STORY: McCracken County dispatch says westbound Interstate 24 is blocked to all traffic near exit 11 due to a car fire.



Deputies are blocking off the exit 11 on ramp due to the fire.



Traffic on westbound I-24 is backing up.



Eastbound traffic is not impacted.



No injuries are being reported at this time.



We will be updating this story.