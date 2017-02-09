Six things to know - 2/9/17

Here are six things to know for today.



A reminder for those of you who are looking to make some extra cash during the AQS Quilt Week in Paducah. The Paducah Convention and Visitors Bureau is hosting seminars for those interested in renting their home through the travel site Airbnb. They are happening at the McCracken County Public Library at 10:00 a.m. and 6:00 p.m.



You'll need to leave yourself some extra time if you use U.S. 641 in Benton, Kentucky. Crews will be doing curb work where the highway intersects with KY 1445. The work will start at 8:00 a.m. and is expected to last for eight hours.



President Donald Trump will have lunch at the White House with some Democratic senators today to help him secure the Supreme Court nomination of Judge Neil Gorsuch. The intelligence community is also expected to brief the president on national security issues.



Your student could pay more to attend SIU Carbondale. The university's board of trustees will vote today on increasing tuition by 3.9 percent. Proposals to increase room and board are also on the agenda.



The Illinois Senate convenes again after a less-than-productive day trying to advance its budget compromise. Democratic Senate President John Cullerton called for votes on parts of the proposal Wednesday. It's the Senate's last day of work before Rauner lays out another budget plan next Wednesday. It will be for the fiscal year that begins July 1.



A fast moving winter storm bearing down on the northeast is forcing the closure of schools in New York City and Boston. FlightAware.com reports that airlines have canceled more than 2,000 flights. Some cities are expected to get more than 12 inches of snow.