Portion of Calloway County road closed for cross drain replacement

CALLOWAY COUNTY, Ky. -

A portion of KY 464 will be closed in Calloway County Thursday.

KY 464 will be closed to through traffic between US 641 and KY 1824 so that a cross drain can be replaced.

The road is expected to close at 8:00 a.m. and reopen around 3:00 p.m.

There will be no marked detour. Local access will be maintained on each side of the closure.

