Portion of Calloway County road closed for cross drain replacement

A portion of KY 464 will be closed in Calloway County Thursday.



KY 464 will be closed to through traffic between US 641 and KY 1824 so that a cross drain can be replaced.



The road is expected to close at 8:00 a.m. and reopen around 3:00 p.m.



There will be no marked detour. Local access will be maintained on each side of the closure.