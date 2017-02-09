Tuition hike approved at SIU Carbondale

Incoming graduates at Southern Illinois University Carbondale will have to pay more in tuition starting next fall.



The Board of Trustees passed a proposal Thursday that increases tuition by 3.9%. That is an increase of about $351 a year.



The increase will only impact new students. Students currently at the university will not be paying the new, higher tuition.



The board also approved a proposal to replace some of the dorms on campus.



The Brush Towers on campus are 50 years old.



The university is wanting to build more community-based dorms that would be smaller.