Tuition hike approved at SIU Carbondale - WPSD Local 6: Your news, weather, and sports authority

Tuition hike approved at SIU Carbondale

Posted: Updated:
CARBONDALE, IL -

Incoming graduates at Southern Illinois University Carbondale will have to pay more in tuition starting next fall.

The Board of Trustees passed a proposal Thursday that increases tuition by 3.9%. That is an increase of about $351 a year.

The increase will only impact new students. Students currently at the university will not be paying the new, higher tuition.

The board also approved a proposal to replace some of the dorms on campus.

The Brush Towers on campus are 50 years old.

The university is wanting to build more community-based dorms that would be smaller.

Powered by Frankly