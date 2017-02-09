KY Senate panel OKs bill to ban tobacco use on school property - WPSD Local 6: Your news, weather, and sports authority

KY Senate panel OKs bill to ban tobacco use on school property

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) -

The Senate Education Committee has approved legislation that would ban tobacco products on public school property in Kentucky and at school-sponsored activities.
    
The measure's chief sponsor is Republican Sen. Ralph Alvarado, who is a medical doctor. The bill - aimed at reducing Kentucky's youth smoking rates - sailed through committee on Thursday.
    
Alvarado says that cutting youth smoking would save lives, make students healthier and reduce costs to treat smoking-related illnesses.
    
The bill would prohibit use of tobacco products by students, school employees and visitors in schools and school vehicles and at school-sponsored activities.
    
Alvarado says school boards would be expected to act within a year with policies to prohibit tobacco products in buildings and on campuses.
    
The ban also would apply to e-cigarette products.

