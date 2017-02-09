Bill would require KY college freshmen to document vaccinations

A modest growth in Kentucky's April tax collections likely won't be enough to stop a predicted $113.2 million shortfall when the budget year ends June 30.More
Kentucky Congressman James Comer will be hosting a town hall Wednesday afternoon.More
Kentucky's Republican governor wants to overhaul the state's troubled child-welfare system, inspired by his own family's failed attempt to adopt a young girl.More
High school seniors in Kentucky could have part of their college education paid for this fall.More
Kentucky lawmakers are trying to fight the opioid crisis by restricting the pills doctors can prescribe. House Bill 333 is on Gov. Matt Bevin's desk. He's publicly supported the bill in the past.More
Even though they are unfamiliar to many, Americans have largely positive reactions to charter schools and vouchersMore
SIUC students are standing behind their university's decision to borrow money.More
The Southern Illinois University Board of Trustees has approved a temporary plan for the Carbondale campus that allows it to borrow up to $35 million from the Edwardsville campus's reserves.More
The Tennessee Senate has passed a bill that allows older adults without a college degree or certificate to attend community college free of charge.More
We're thanking local educators for National Teacher Day on Tuesday. We spoke with local teachers about their passion to educate future leaders, workers, and parents.More
