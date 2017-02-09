Trump to host Canadian leader

President Donald Trump will host Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau at the White House on Monday.



The White House says the leaders will discuss "strengthening the relationship" between their countries.



Trump has said he wants to discuss his wish to overhaul the North American Free Trade Agreement, which involves the United States, Canada and Mexico. Trump has said NAFTA puts U.S. workers at a disadvantage.



Trump's refugee and immigration ban may also come up in the discussions with Trudeau.



After Trump signed the executive order pausing all entries to the U.S. from seven Muslim-majority nations, Trudeau tweeted that Canada welcomed people fleeing persecution, terrorism and war.



Trudeau said "diversity is our strength."