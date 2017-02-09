Man who broke baby's arm sentenced to 7 years in prison

McCracken County Judge Craig Clymer sentenced Cole B. Yates, of Smithland, to seven years in prison after a jury found him guilty of criminal child abuse in July 2015.

The Paducah Police Department said Yates was staying with the child's mother on North 29th Street when the 5 month-old boy was hurt. Police said Yates became frustrated while trying to feed the baby and tried to force a bottle into his mouth, and jerked the baby's arm.

Police said the child was taken by ambulance to Baptist Health Paducah and later transferred to Kosair Children's Hospital in Louisville at the time. The child was diagnosed with a broken arm, a laceration behind one ear and an injury to his mouth.

On Tuesday, Dec. 6, 2016, Yates was found guilty of first degree criminal abuse, which is a class C felony. The jury recommended a seven year sentence which the judge delivered Thursday afternoon.