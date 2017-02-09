Practice, routine allows Jones to excel at the free throw line

In his two years at Murray State, Bryce Jones has ranked among the best in the nation at the free throw line.

"To me, free throws are like penny's," Jones said. "They may not be a three or a field goal, but they count just as important."

And at six feet tall, the senior guard from Brooklyn, New York began learning the skill at an early age.

"I was so small, I couldn't always score a lot, so whenever I did get a chance to score it was usually free throw's," he said.

Jones is shooting over 90 percent from the line as a Racer, which is a big reason his teammates count so much on that part of his game.

"I just know when he goes to the line it is going in," junior forward Terrell Miller said.

"He is one of those guys, when he misses, you are shocked," Murray State head coach Matt McMahon.

"They can lose you games, or win you games and that is why I always work on them," said Jones.

It's because of his countless amounts of hours put in on the practice court that has Jones ready to step to the line, no matter the circumstances.

"Playing against the best team in college, down one, always shooting free throws to win the game," Jones said. "I don't see nobody, I just worry about that one shot."

"The guys who struggle at the free throw line, it is not always their skill level, it is a mentality, a mindset," McMahon said. "I think Bryce has the right frame of mind when he steps up to the stripe."

A mindset that has him determined to make every free throw he takes.

"I always want to be better than I was before," said Jones. "Where I am at right now, I do want to be better."

