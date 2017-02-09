Parents of newborn found in dumpster sentenced to 1 year supervi - WPSD Local 6: Your news, weather, and sports authority

Parents of newborn found in dumpster sentenced to 1 year supervised probation

By Staff report
PADUCAH, KY -

McCracken County Judge Craig Clymer sentenced Trevon Elmore and Casside Cherry to one year of supervised probation Thursday afternoon. 

A jury found Elmore and Cherry guilty of wanton endangerment, third degree criminal abuse and tampering with physical evidence in November.  The jury found 16 year-old Cherry and 18 year-old Elmore not guilty of attempted murder in the case.  

The infant was found in a dumpster on the street behind Fernwood Apartments in July 2015 and was taken to a hospital in stable condition.  The child is now with family in Iowa.  

