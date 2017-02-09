SIU Board of Trustees approve to replace "Towers"

Between running out of water multiple times to non-working elevators, Jowanna Phillips has seen it all living in the SIU Carbondale towers.

"We have run out of water like 8 times. I guess the pipes keep bursting so they have to keep turning all of the water off," says Phillips.

According to Phillips the dorm has developed a negative reputation.

"because they are so high they kind of relate them to the projects so I think there is kind of a negative connotation with that," Phillips explains.

She says that now is definitely a good time for improvement.

The SIU board members apparently agree with her because today, the board members voted to start accepting public private partnership bids.

After dealing with the past issues for almost a year, Phillips believes that this is a project that she and other students would be willing to invest in.

"We are paying ten grand a year to live in the tower so I would expect to have running water," says Phillips.

The SIU Board of Trustees is hoping that this new project will attract more students to the university.

Through the public private partnership, the university will not have to front the money. The chosen developer will instead pay for the project, and the developer will be repaid through the students' room and board.