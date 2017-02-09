Teens who left their baby in a dumpster sentenced to one year probation

The teens who left their baby in this dumpster will serve one-year supervised probation.



A judge sentenced 16-year-old Casside Cherry and 18-year-old Trevon Elmore on Thursday.

The teens went to trial as adults, because they faced an attempted murder charge. The jury dropped that charge and found them guilty of only class d felonies, so the judge sentenced them as juveniles. That means he couldn't give them more than 90 days in jail.



They already served that amount of time. Both sides debated over this for most of Thursday's hearing. Prosecutor Carrie Ovey-Wiggins pushed for 90 days for each charge, but Judge Craig Clymer didn't agree that fit the law.



In court, Cherry told Clymer the baby is now living with her sister in Iowa. Clymer ordered both teens to find jobs to help support the baby.

"You guys made a baby and now someone else is caring for it. You damn near killed it, now someone else is caring for the child," said Clymer.

Cherry's attorney Richard Null asked for the hearing to be closed since it's a juvenile case. Judge Clymer said since the case already had extensive coverage from the media, the public had a right to know what happened.

Cherry told Judge Clymer she does check in on the baby from time to time.

The teens also have to take moral recognition therapy at Four Rivers Behavioral Health.