Former substitute teacher sentenced to three years for having sex with two students

A former substitute teacher apologized for having sex with two students during her sentencing on Thursday.

"I am very sorry to the victims and their families for any pain and embarrassment that I caused them," Kasey Warren told a McCracken County courtroom.

Kasey Warren will spend three years in prison for third degree sodomy and rape. Warren met the teens when she worked as a substitute teacher in Carlisle County, Kentucky.

Kentucky State Police say the sex happened in the summer when Warren was no longer employed by the district.

Warren also apologized to her family Thursday in court.

"I had to tell my daughter, who's five-years-old, I had to go away. When she asked me why and I couldn't tell her, that was very painful for me and her," Warren said.

Judge Craig Clymer sentenced Warren to the three years she agreed to in December as part of a plea bargain. Prosecutor Leigh Ann Dycus says the sentence fits the crime.

"There's all kinds of things parents worry about when they send their kids to school, and that should never be one of them, and I think this sentence sends a message that's not okay," Dycus said.

Warren will have to complete a sex offender treatment program. That has to be completed before she is released from prison. She has to register as a sex offender for life.

She also has a five-year period of conditional discharge. If she violates the registration once she's out, she can be sent back to prison.

Warren pleaded guilty to the charges against her in December. She requested to withdraw that plea last month. Clymer denied the request.