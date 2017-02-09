Massive Fire Destroys Harper's Country Hams

Hot spots continue to burn on day two of the fire at Harper's Country Hams. Alan Gregory, Kentucky State Fire Marshal, said the facility is a loss.

Brian Harper, co-owner of Harper's Country Hams, said all of his product has been destroyed. Their website has a notice that states they will not be processing any orders at this time. This was there only product processing facility.

Harper said they were able to save some customer files. They were located in the founder's home where his grandfather grew up in. It's the only part of the facility barely scorched by the fire.

Harper said he wants to rebuild. He is waiting on estimates from the insurance company which could take up to a week or longer.

Gregory joined people from the insurance company to knock down structure walls.

"We're out here today to work the scene and to render it safe for the people in the community and for our investigators who will be on site Monday, " said Gregory.

He said he will have 3 or 4 more fire marshals on the scene next week to investigate the cause.