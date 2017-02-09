Massive Fire Destroys Harper's Country Hams

Hot spots continue to burn on day two of the fire at Harper's Country Hams. Alan Gregory, Kentucky State Fire Marshal, said the facility is a loss.Brian Harper, co-owner of Harper's Country Hams, said all of his product has been destroyed. Their website has a notice that states they will not be processing any orders at this time. This was there only product processing facility.
