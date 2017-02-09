ESPN's Craven: Patrick is 'getting long in the tooth'

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) - Former NASCAR driver Ricky Craven says the window for Danica Patrick to win a Cup race is starting to dwindle in a career he says is "getting long in the tooth."



The two-time Monster Energy Cup series race winner touched on several topics during a news conference Thursday for Kentucky Speedway, including Dale Earnhardt Jr.'s return from a concussion and Carl Edwards' stunning decision to retire. Craven's discussion of those drivers' career paths led to a mention of Patrick, who enters her fifth full-time Cup season still seeking her first victory.



Craven says Patrick has been good at drawing interest and called himself a "big fan" and supporter. The ESPN analyst says he wants her to win but said, "I feel like she's stalled in terms of her progress."

