SE Missouri moves into first-place tie after victory

EDWARDSVILLE, Ill. (AP) - Antonius Cleveland scored 19 points, Denzel Mahoney added 18 with eight rebounds and Southeast Missouri defeated Southern Illinois-Edwardsville 71-67 on Thursday night to move into a first-place tie in the Ohio Valley Conference.
The Redhawks (12-15, 7-5) are tied with UT Martin, an 81-71 loser at Eastern Illinois on Thursday, with Murray State a half-game back at 6-5.
Tahj Eaddy added 14 points and Trey Kellum 10 for Southeast Missouri, which was 27 of 36 from the free-throw line and scored 22 points off 17 turnovers.
Jalen Henry scored 22 points with nine rebounds and Burak Eslik had 18 points for the Cougars (5-21, 0-12), who made of only 4 of 20 from the arc.
Tied early in the second half, Jonathan Dalton hit a 3-pointer to put the Redhawks up for good. They led by 10 after a Cleveland 3-pointer with three minutes left and made 6 of 10 free throws from there, enough to hold off SIEU.
(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
WPSD.com
WPSD Station
100 Television Lane
Paducah, KY 42003
WorldNowAll content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WPSD. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.