Harper's Country Hams products still available at some stores, for now

Thick smoke hovers over Harper's Country Hams in Clinton, Kentucky as the building continues to burn Thursday night.

Hickman County Fire Rescue Chief David Cox says the flames are under control but crews are on standby.

The structure is a complete loss, along with everything inside. But if you search hard enough, you can still find some of Harper's Country Hams products around the Local 6 area.

For Gary Byrd, the name "Harper's" brings up some sweet memories.

"When I was a kid," says Byrd. "[I remember] going there when I was a kid."

Now, Byrd is the manager at E.W. James and Sons Supermarket in Union City, Tennessee. It's one of few places where the hams are still available, for now.

"People ask for that Harper's name," says Byrd. "It's been recognizable for many years. We'll have it for as long as we can have it. I don't know what the future holds for Harper's Country Hams but we're going to sell what we can."

The fire has put a halt on all shipments. Byrd says it's not so much impacting business as it is the customers.

Lorie Griffin hopes the company will rebuild.

"I mean it just broke our heart," says Griffin. "[We live] just right down the road from them. It's just sad that it happened and the people that had lost their jobs."

"It's Devastating," says Byrd. "No one wants or wished for something like that to happen."

Before Harper's Country Hams caught fire Wednesday morning, it was a thriving business paying its share of property taxes. That money is used to help run local schools and fire departments. The Hickman County Sheriff's Office says if the business is not back up and running by January 1, 2018, the property value will drop and so will the money going towards those services. As of now, the owners say they don't know what they're going to do.

The Kentucky State Fire Marshal will be on scene next week to investigate what may have caused the fire.