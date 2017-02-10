Paducah man injured in shooting outside home

Paducah police are looking for a suspect or suspects after a man who shot outside his home Wednesday night.



Officers were called to a local hospital just before 9:00 p.m. Wednesday to talk with a man whose leg was grazed by a bullet.



24-year-old Cameron Shumpert says he was standing outside his home in the 700 block of Levin Avenue when someone drove up and began shooting in his direction.



Officers say they do not have any information on the shooter or the car they were driving in.



Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call the Paducah Police Department at (270) 444-8550.