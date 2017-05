You can help Ginger finder her forever home.



She is a lab bully mix and is almost two years old.



Ginger is a stray, but is a very sweet girl and playful.



She gets along with cats and dogs.



She is spayed, has all her vaccinations, boosters, and is microchipped.



If you want to adopt her, call the McCracken County Humane Society at (270) 443-5923.