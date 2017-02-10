Six things to know - 2/10/17

Here are six things to know for today.



There could be a sales tax holiday on guns in Tennessee. A proposed bill calls for a second amendment sales tax holiday on the first weekend in September each year.



Tobacco products could be banned on public school property and at school sponsored events in Kentucky. The propose law made it through the Senate's education committee Thursday. Sponsors say it is to help reduce the teen smoking rate.



The Prime Minister of Japan begins a busy weekend in the U.S. He will meet with the U.S. Chamber of Commerce this morning and meet with the president at the White House. The prime minister and his wife will spend the weekend at Trump's Florida resort with the first lady.



If you've eaten at Arby's, your personal information may have been compromised. The company says a data breach may have affected more than 355,000 credit and debit cards. The breach happened only at company-owned restaurants, no franchises have been impacted.



President Trump's pick for secretary of health and human services is now confirmed. Senators voted along party lines early this morning to confirm Representative Tom Price.



Delta Air Lines has announced plans to hire as many as 25,000 workers over the next five years. The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports that the 25,000 figure includes a combination of growth and backfilling attrition, but Delta didn't specify the breakdown. Delta currently has about 80,000 employees.