Danger in your cart: Catch unsafe food before it gets to your table

The government has issued food recalls more than 30 times in 44 days. In 2016, stores pulled at least 500 products from their shelves.

Businesses and government agencies work to catch dangerous foods at the store, but those products can still make it to your table.

Even during a quick trip to the grocery store, Tracy Phillips and her grand daughter take their time picking out food. Tracy has a reason to be cautious when buying dinner.

"There was one time that I was checking out at the grocery store, and it had on the receipt a particular item I purchased had been recalled," Tracy said

The Parmesan cheese had possible contamination. Tracy checked the lot number, and went home only to find her family had already eaten the bad cheese.

"We didn't experience any ill effects of that," Tracy said.

It takes two government agencies to issue recalls to catch contaminated foods before they end up on your table.

Recalls happen for a number of reasons. A company forgot to list an ingredient on the label, or maybe something got into a product that wasn't supposed to. Last April, school districts across our area had to toss out hundreds of pounds of fully cooked chicken. The poultry contained metal, rubber, wood and plastic. Recalls are also linked to bacteria. E. coli, listeria and salmonella are some of the big ones you hear about.

Reidland Food Giant Manager Jonathan Renfrow says the store gets an email anytime the government issues a recall. He also logs on to a website and checks the item numbers to see if his store has the items on their shelves.

"Usually we don't get just a massive amount of them. We're lucky if we see one a week," Renfrow said.

When the store does carry a product listed on a recall, employees pull it off the shelf. Depending on the instructions listed in the alert, they either send it back to the manufacturer or destroy it at the store.

"If it's a really hot-selling item, we'll put the actual shelf sheet on there that shows, hey, this has been recalled," Renfrow said.

Customers who bought the product get a refund.

How do we know when a product is unsafe? I spoke with a spokeswoman for the USDA, which regulates meat, chicken, and processed egg products. She says the agency issues a recall if a company, customer or food inspector finds a problem. Then, the government alerts stores before a dangerous product reaches you.

"It's just a matter of taking it off the shelf," said Banks Market assistant manager Tyler Leeds.

Leeds is no stranger to pulling recalled foods from store shelves to make sure his customers don't get sick.

"We don't want them to get home with something that's unsafe or going to harm them in any way," Leeds said.

In April 2015, Leeds pulled Blue Bell ice cream after a nationwide recall. The risk: listeria.

"They used to have a lot bigger section than this little thing," Leeds said.

Leeds says Banks customers will know about a recall when it's a Class 1 or 2. Those are the most serious, issued when a product contains something that can harm a customer.

"There's so many different things that go into making the food before it gets to the store that these type of things happen," Leeds said.

The store hopes to catch the dangerous food before it makes it into your shopping bag, and home to your family.

If a recalled product makes it home with you, here's what to do:

-Take it back to the store where you purchased it for a refund.

- If you have already eaten the product, get more information on the recall, and if necessary monitor yourself for illness.

- Head to your doctor or the hospital if you're sick.

I spoke to a local attorney who says, if a company used unsafe practices or didn't follow guidelines when making the product, it could be held liable for your medical expenses.

You can look up recent recalls on the FDA's website and social media pages. FSIS, a branch of the USDA that manages recalls, posts USDA recalls online and on twitter. Foodsafety.gov also posts recent recalls and tips on keeping your food safe.

Here are the FDA and USDA websites and social media accounts to follow to make sure your food is safe:

FDA recall website

FDA Twitter

FDA Facebook

FSIS website

USDA Food Safety Twitter

Food Safety

FoodSafety.gov Facebook

FoodSafety.gov Twitter