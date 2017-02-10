Man who left during trial found by police

The Fulton County Sheriff's Office says they have found the man who left during his trial.



On January 27, a jury found 39-year-old Monyal Smith guilty of felony and misdemeanor charges. But while the jury was deliberating, Smith left the courtroom.



Deputies say on Wednesday, Smith was arrested by the Fulton Police Department. Officers got a tip that Smith was staying at a home on Fairview Street. Smith was found hiding under a pile of clothes.



Officers also arrested Tara Wilkinson and charged her with hindering apprehension.