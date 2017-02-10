Man who left during trial found by police

The Hopkinsville Police Department says it wants your help finding the location of a man believed to have information regarding a deadly shooting that happened on Thursday.More
A former commonwealth attorney in west Kentucky faces drug charges after he was arrested in Paducah Friday morning, according to the McCracken County Sheriff's Department.More
Guilty on all three counts: That’s the verdict a jury delivered Friday in Saline County. Brian Burns — the Harrisburg doctor charged with trying to pay to have the Saline County State’s Attorney Mike Henshaw kidnapped — listened quietly with his head down in the courtroom.More
Brian Burns, the Harrisburg doctor charged with trying to pay an undercover officer to kidnap Saline County State's Attorney Michael Henshaw, was found guilty on three charges Friday.More
A contractual worker who mows the right of way for a rural electric company says a John Deere tractor with a loader and Brown's cutter mower was stolen.More
