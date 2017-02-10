SIU Carbondale says tuition hike needed, approves increase

Students starting their college education at Southern Illinois University Carbondale in the fall will pay more. Thursday morning, the board of trustees approved a 3.9 percent tuition increase for new, incoming undergraduates. The increase will not affect the tuition rates for current students at SIU. Campus leaders say the increase for future students is needed.

For many students, coming to Carbondale for their degree means taking out thousands of dollars in loans. Junior Brendan Atkisson said the cost of college often weighs on his mind.

"I'm pretty well in debt. I don't live in Carbondale, I live out of town with my parents but it's still pretty expensive just paying for tuition," Atkisson said.

SIU’s board of trustees unanimously approved a 3.9 percent tuition increase Thursday morning, with no increase to fees making an overall increase to annual costs of 2.87 percent. Spokesperson Rae Goldsmith said it’s needed to cover the increasing costs on campus, funding utilities and programs.

Tuition will go up about $350 per year, that’s an extra $1,400 new freshman will end up paying for a four-year education at SIU. Students say the $350 may not seem like a lot but it adds up. Atkisson said he normally spends that much on books every year.

“$350 more dollars, that's just adding on. It piles on every year," he said.

SIU did raise tuition to the Carbondale campus last year, approving a three percent hike. Goldsmith said they’re trying to keep increases manageable, so tuition stays competitive with area colleges. She said overall, SIUC tuition tends to fall in the middle of the pack around the state but is typically one of the lowest for doctoral research institutions.

Attkison said he’s grateful the tuition rate he and current students receive is locked down, otherwise he would have considered leaving the school.

"If my tuition were to raise any higher I would probably just move to John A. I'd get it much cheaper and I wouldn't have to drive as far," he said. He said he likes it here but he worries about future tuition hikes the school would consider, making the cost of college unaffordable for potential students.

The board approved the tuition hike for Carbondale Thursday morning unanimously. In the meeting, the trustees also approved a five percent tuition increase for the Edwardsville campus. That will mean an additional $420 per year for students.

An incoming freshman at SIU will now pay $12,581 for both tuition and fees.

Area schools are also concerned the tuition increase could deter potential students. Murphysboro High School Principal Tony Wilson said a lot of students leaving the high school like to stay local with higher education, often picking SIU Carbondale or nearby community colleges. Wilson said he worries the tuition increase could push students to choose community colleges or other colleges in Kentucky or Missouri over SIU. He said he hopes this doesn’t turn off students to the school or hurt enrollment at SIU, adding that the campus does offer unique programming that others can’t and it would be a shame to lose it.