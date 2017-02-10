US 641 blocked south of Draffenville due to crash - WPSD Local 6: Your news, weather, and sports authority

US 641 blocked south of Draffenville due to crash

MARSHALL COUNTY, KY -

US 641 south of Draffenville is blocked due to downed power lines.

The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet says there was a crash on US 641 at the intersection of KY 795/Scale Road.

The Palma-Briensburg Fire Department says a man was driving north on US 641 when a car pulled out in front of it at the intersection.

The driver of the pickup truck swerved, ran off the road, and hit a pole.

The crash has knocked out power to some home near the site.

Power should be restored around 1:30 a.m.

Work to restore power is blocking both lanes of US 641 near the intersection.

Drivers should detour via the Purchase Parkway.

