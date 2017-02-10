KY Senate passes bill defending religious expression in schools

The Kentucky Senate has passed a bill that defends the rights of students to express religious beliefs in public schools and allows use of the Bible for the study of religion.



Senators voted 31-3 Friday to send the measure to the House.



The bill sets guidelines for schools to allow religious beliefs to be expressed on school grounds. It allows teachers to use the Bible for the study of religion, its history and role in the U.S.



The bill also would permit school boards to allow schools to sponsor "artistic or theatrical programs" that advance the learning of cultural or religious heritage.



That's a response to a Kentucky school's decision to cut Bible passages referenced in a performance of "A Charlie Brown Christmas."