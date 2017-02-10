Illinois State Police investigating shooting death in Hardin County

The Hardin County State's Attorney says police are investigating an early morning shooting that killed a Hardin County resident.



Around 4:00 a.m. Friday, the Hardin County Sheriff's Department got a call from the Cave-In-Rock area of Illinois.



The caller say someone had died because a gun was shot in the home.



Officers arrived at the home and confirmed the victim was dead. A suspect has been taken into custody.



The names of the victim and the suspect are not being released at this time.



Illinois State Police, the Hardin County Sheriff's Department, and the Hardin County coroner are working together on an investigation.