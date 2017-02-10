Winds cause a semi to overturn in McCracken County

High winds caused a tractor-trailer to overturn along U.S. 60 just past Bethel Church Road in McCracken County Friday afternoon.

Sheriff's deputies say the wind began to affect the truck, and the driver over corrected. The semi ended up on its side.

Traffic was down to one lane while the crash was investigated and the scene was cleared. The wreck happened around 2 p.m. Friday, and deputies at the scene said it could be a couple of hours before the site was cleared.

The driver was treated for bumps and bruises at the scene of the wreck.