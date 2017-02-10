Winds cause a semi to overturn in McCracken County

The bridge was closed for about an hour Friday so steel plate could be placed over a repair to the bridge. All lanes are now open, according to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet.More
The Chester Bridge over the Mississippi River in Illinois is back open to traffic.More
The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet says I-24 will be down to one lane between exit 25 and exit 27.More
Drivers could see crews working along some Interstates, parkways, and US highways by late Monday morning.More
The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet says crews will be out at KY 1438 near mile point 3 to do erosion mitigation work around the Middle Fork Massac Creek Culvert.More
?Her truck hit a culvert, utility pole, and a tree before stopping.More
The McCracken County Sheriff's Department says four people were sent to local hospitals Monday after a wreck involving a car, a pickup truck and an SUV on the Interstate 24 bridge connecting McCracken County and Metropolis, Illinois.More
A man had to be taken to a local hospital after a tree fell on his car in McCracken County on Friday, according to the sheriff's department.More
The car the woman was driving had been stolen out of Marshall County earlier in the week.More
A car crashed into the wall of a Paducah business Thursday afternoon, according to the Paducah Police Department.More
