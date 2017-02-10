PetSmart recalling batch of dog food over possible choking risk

The food you buy for your dog may pose a choking hazard, according to a recall issued by PetSmart this week.

The company has issued a voluntary recall of a batch of its Grreat Choice Adult Dog Food, which is sold in PetSmart retail stores across the country, as well as on PetSmart.com, Pet360.com and PetFoodDirect.com.

According to the Food and Drug Administration website, PetSmart issued the recall after the manager notified the company about customer complaints.

The dog food that is under recall is the Grreat Choice Adult Dog Food with Chicken & Rice Classic Ground in 13.2 oz. cans with the product code 7-3725726116-7, lot code 1759338, and best by date 8/5/19.

PetSmart says no other Grreat Choice products are affected.

For more information about the recall, click here.