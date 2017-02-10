Kentucky Supreme Court upholds life sentence of former state representative

A former Kentucky state representative will remain in jail after losing an effort to overturn his life sentence for murder.

Steve Nunn was sentenced to life without parole for the murder of his fiancée in 2009. According to the Lexington Herald Leader, the Kentucky Supreme Court declined to review a lower court's decision upholding Nunn's guilty plea — which he made in 2911 — and his sentence.

Nunn said that his attorney did not provide him with adequate services. He said the attorney did not tell him pleading guilty would not mean a civil lawsuit against him regarding his fiancée's death would be dismissed. He said if he had known the lawsuit would continue, he would not have taken the plea deal in the criminal case.

The family of Nunn's fiancée — Amanda Ross, who was 29 when she was killed — said the ruling is what they expected, and they still trust the judicial system.