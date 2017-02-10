Businesses impacted by fire at Harper's Country Hams

The last of Harper's Country Ham sits at Hockers Grocery and Appliance story in Arlington, Kentucky, after a fire destroyed the ham business' facility this week.

Other local businesses are feeling the effects of the fire that destroyed Harper's Country Hams.

Hocker's Grocery and Appliance store has been in Arlington, Kentucky, for more than 100 years. Owner Robert Hocker said he remembers his family's business selling Harper's Country Hams before he even worked there.

"Before I started working, I can remember Harper's Country Hams hanging up on the stands," said Hocker. The store still has a few more Harper's Country Hams' products on the shelves. They are a reminder of changes to come.

The store is just five minutes down the road from where the ham facility burned. Hocker said they are expecting the fire to affect sales at the grocery.

"If they're not working and they're not going back and forth, then they're not going to be stopping in," Hocker said about the workers who have lost their jobs because of the fire.

He said is devastated by the tragedy that destroyed one of the only other family-owned stores left in the area. He said he hopes they rebuild.

Hocker said the entire town will be affected by the fire.

"It'll affect us, the bank, the drugstore, the pool room, [and] the mini marts. All the businesses in town," Hocker said.

Hocker's is just one of many local businesses that served employees of Harper's Country Hams.