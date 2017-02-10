After months of delays, Meridian elementary nears completion

In just a few months, students in Meridian School District will be back to learning inside traditional, mold-free classrooms.

The new Meridian Elementary School has been a work in progress for years after the former school was condemned for mold hazards five years ago. In the meantime, students have been crammed in inside the high school or in mobile classrooms until the new building is ready.

Teaching the fourth grade in Meridian has been anything but traditional. Pam Thurston said the mobile classrooms have worked for her students for the past three years, but they can be inconvenient when it rains and isolating for her class.

"Now, the only time we see each other is if we have PE or if we start off in the morning together. So, we're kind of isolated from the other students and the other teachers," Thurston said. But soon, that will change.

Construction is winding down at the new elementary school, just a few steps away from the doors to Thurston’s class. Superintendent Spencer Byrd said the project is months behind schedule, and as a result it cost an extra $500,000 to $600,000.

"Probably one of our biggest struggles was the state budget over the summer, because this building was supposed to be done already," Byrd said. While the school won't start using classrooms in the building until the fall, Byrd said they plan to start letting students use the gym as soon as construction is completed. The school hopes to have the students in those classes in just a few weeks.

Byrd said the new school isn’t just a building for the high-poverty district. It’s a point of pride in the community.

"We're excited about it. I know the community is — the board, the teachers, the students — so it's been very inspirational," Byrd said. But it’ll also be nice to move the 350 students and staff into a traditional school with normal classrooms.

"I think just the traditional school where you're with the other grade levels and you see the other teachers and other students all the time," Thurston said. She said something as simple as a traditional classroom style in a school can make a big difference in helping kids succeed.

Construction is expected to wrap up by mid-March. Byrd said they plan to ease kids in to the new building, starting classes in it at the start of the next school year.