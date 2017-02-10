After months of delays, Meridian elementary nears completion

Senators voted 33-22 in favor of the plan on Wednesday. It would permit abortion coverage by state employee health insurance and Medicaid funds.More
A measure expanding public financing for abortions in Illinois is headed to the governor after Senate approval.More
Illinois Attorney General Lisa Madigan is pushing legislation aimed at protecting Illinois students who take out college loans.More
The measure would automatically register qualified voters when they visit Secretary of State's offices and a handful of other state agencies unless they decide to opt outMore
Illinois Senate President John Cullerton's plan to protect undocumented immigrants from what proponents consider federal harassment has won approval.More
Even though they are unfamiliar to many, Americans have largely positive reactions to charter schools and vouchersMore
SIUC students are standing behind their university's decision to borrow money.More
The Southern Illinois University Board of Trustees has approved a temporary plan for the Carbondale campus that allows it to borrow up to $35 million from the Edwardsville campus's reserves.More
The Tennessee Senate has passed a bill that allows older adults without a college degree or certificate to attend community college free of charge.More
We're thanking local educators for National Teacher Day on Tuesday. We spoke with local teachers about their passion to educate future leaders, workers, and parents.More
