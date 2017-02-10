Paducah El Chico site to be demolished, replaced by new business

A plan is in the works to tear down the dilapidated building that used to house El Chico Cafe in Paducah and replace it with something new.

The building sits on Hinkleville Road in front of Kentucky Oaks Mall. If you get off Interstate 24 and head toward the mall, it's one of the first buildings you see to your right. A neighboring business owner says it makes Paducah look bad to people traveling through the area.

The development plan for the property shows that two buildings will sit on the property once the current one is gone, and customers at neighboring businesses say they're ready for something new to move in.

As Minvel Cannon eats his lunch at the Taco Bell near Kentucky Oaks Mall Friday, he looks out at the former El Chico Cafe. "It's ugly. It needs to be removed," Cannon says.

The restaurant used to serve Mexican food, but now it sits empty.

"I'd like to see a track hoe over there going at it, and knock it down and get rid of it. Tomorrow would be good," Cannon says.



He will get his wish when the building is demolished next week.

"The smaller building is likely going to be a Starbucks, which is why they want it standing alone," Cannon says.

At the Paducah Planning Commission meeting this week, an engineer on the project announced the developer plans to turn one of the buildings into a Starbucks.

Louis Michelson owns Michelson jewelers across the street. He says anything that brings more people to the area is a good thing.

"It will certainly be easier to look at. it's going to send a more positive message this is the shopping mecca," Michelson says.

Neither Illinois-based Quattro Development, who owns the property, nor a Starbucks spokesperson would confirm the coffee shop is in store for the location.

Either way, Cannon is ready to look out this window and something new.

More development is underway across Hinkleville Road. Work has started on an Academy Sports and Outdoors in the empty lot behind Buffalo Wild Wings.

The developer for the El Chico site says the city approved the plan. The company is waiting for tenants to sign leases before it makes any announcements.