Retired NASCAR star Tony Stewart returns to sprint cars

OCALA, Fla. (AP) - Tony Stewart has returned to sprint car racing, though his first race back provided him more frustration than frivolity.



Stewart finished a disappointing 17th in the 26-car main event late Thursday at Bubba Raceway Park, and he ended the night arguing with a fellow driver and complaining to officials.



Stewart was driving a sprint car for the first time since he accidentally struck and killed Kevin Ward Jr. during a race in upstate New York in 2014. Stewart is still facing a wrongful death lawsuit filed by the fellow driver's family.



The three-time NASCAR champion, who retired after last season, declined comment after the dirt-track event out of respect for the Ward family.

