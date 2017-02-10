Sen. Durbin discusses local impact on repealing Affordable Care Act

In Carbondale, Illinois, Sen. Dick Durbin met with health care leaders and patients who benefited from the Affordable Care Act Friday to discuss the impact repealing it will have on Illinoisans.

Durbin says lawmakers should focus on working together to improve the the ACA rather than replacing it.

"We got to think twice abut this. We can make it better and stronger, and we have to do it together in a bipartisanship basis. But simply repealing it and walking away could be disastrous."

Many attendees spoke about their own experiences with the Affordable Care Act.

"I have a preexisting condition. I'm a heart patient. If they take that away, I'll be dead," said Julia McQueen.

In a news release, Durbin vowed to continue to fight for health care professionals and their patients.

"I will fight to protect the gains we have made under ACA and continue to support patients in need and their providers that serve them," Durbin said.