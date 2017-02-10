Deputies recover coin collection stolen in 1972, find owner

Sheriff's deputies say a man got a pleasant surprise this week when a rare coin collection stolen from his home when he was a boy, more than 45 years ago, was found in the Local 6 area.

The Mississippi County Sheriff's Office says the man lived in Charleston, Missouri, when the collection was stolen. Deputies noticed the collection during a search of a suspected drug dealer's home in January.

“At first glimpse, I knew this collection didn’t belong there, so the coins were taken for further investigation.” Mississippi County Sheriff Cory Hutcheson says in a news release sent Friday.

The sheriff's office says a deputy noticed a dog tag among the coins during an inventory of the collection. The tag listed the owners of the dog: Jon and Jed Carson, of Charleston. The deputy learned the Carson family moved to Florida in 1972, so he reached out to Jed Carson on social media to tell him the coins were found.

Carson was able to describe many of the coins in the collection, according to the sheriff's office, and even provided the deputy with a picture of himself as a child posing with the dog the tag was for. When Carson talked with the deputy this week, he recalled getting the dog tag from a prominent veterinarian in the Charleston area.

He told the deputy his family often wondered who took the coin collection, but he said they never dreamed they would see it again.

The Mississippi County Sheriff’s Office says it plans to return the collection to Carson soon.