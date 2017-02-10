Local superintendent retiring, says he'll never stop teaching

Quin Sutton says he's received a number of text messages from former students since announcing his retirement.

"It can even get emotional when you read some of those things they say to you," says Sutton.

Sutton began his career in education nearly three decades ago. He's worked in Lyon County, Caldwell County, and now he's the superintendent for McCracken County Public Schools.

"It's awesome to watch young people that you've had in class or you've worked with as an administrator grow up and become young adults," says Sutton.

Sutton started as superintendent one year after all the county's high schools consolidated into one big building. He says, even with the change, he still had a smooth transition.

"I can honestly say when I came here it was a very positive experience," says Sutton.

Sutton's contract ends on June 30, 2018, but he's decided to retire early, and he says the school board is respecting that.

"I've always been told that when it's time to retire, you will know," says Sutton. "I just know from prayer, and listening to the Lord, and talking to my family that it's time now. Not a year from now, but now."

One reason: He just became a grandpa.

"I want to be that grandparent that's able to spoil my grandchild," says Sutton.

Even though he's retiring, Sutton says he'll never stop teaching.

With new Education Secretary Betsy DeVos, Sutton says he expects to see some changes in public education. He says Kentucky's teachers are strong, and they'll be able to handle those changes.

The McCracken County School Board will meet on Thursday to discuss the search for the next superintendent.

Sutton's last day is June 30.