2/10 High School Scores

Below is a list of reported high school basketball scores from Friday, February 10th.

BOYS :

Obion Central 77, South Gibson 42

Martin Westview 95, Milan 64

Ballard Memorial 66, Carlisle County 58

Caldwell County 75, Trigg County 63

Fulton City 56, Fulton County 49

Graves County 91, Mayfield 57

Lyon County 78, Union County 54

Paducah Tilghman 78, McCracken County 64

Massac County 45, Herrin 42

Eldorado 94, Johnston City 67

GIRLS :

Murray 86, Christian County 45

McCracken County 57, Paducah Tilghman 48

Marshall County 50, Calloway County 40

Graves County 56, Mayfield 38

Crittenden County 69, St. Mary 28

Carlisle County 48, Ballard Memorial 23

Martin Westview 53, Milan 26

South Gibson 66, Obion Central 61