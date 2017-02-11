2/10 High School Scores

Below is a list of reported high school basketball scores from Friday, February 10th.
BOYS:
Obion Central 77, South Gibson 42
Martin Westview 95, Milan 64
Ballard Memorial 66, Carlisle County 58
Caldwell County 75, Trigg County 63
Fulton City 56, Fulton County 49
Graves County 91, Mayfield 57
Lyon County 78, Union County 54
Paducah Tilghman 78, McCracken County 64
Massac County 45, Herrin 42
Eldorado 94, Johnston City 67
GIRLS:
Murray 86, Christian County 45
McCracken County 57, Paducah Tilghman 48
Marshall County 50, Calloway County 40
Graves County 56, Mayfield 38
Crittenden County 69, St. Mary 28
Carlisle County 48, Ballard Memorial 23
Martin Westview 53, Milan 26
South Gibson 66, Obion Central 61