Deputies investigating a death in Graves County

Graves County Sheriff's Deputies are investigating the death of a local man. Graves County Sheriff Dewayne Redmon says deputies responded to a home at 124 Dorothy Lane, just north of Mayfield Friday night. A woman called 911 to report a man was bleeding at the home.

When deputies arrived, they found 55 year old James Pinion, of Graves County, laying on the floor in the kitchen. EMS workers transported him to the Jackson Purchase Medical Center Emergency Room in Mayfield for treatment. He later died from his injuries.



A preliminary autopsy shows Pinion died of "sharp force trauma to the chest." He had a knife wound to his upper chest.

Investigators have a person of interest in the case. The investigation is ongoing.

Deputies also arrested 37 year old Tammy Roberts of Mayfield. She is currently in the Graves County Jail on possession of methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia charges.

At this time - we do not know if Roberts is the person of interest in the death investigation or is she was the woman who called 911.

The Mayfield Police Department and the Graves County Coroner's office assisted the sheriff's department.