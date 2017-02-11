Islamic Center opens doors, thanks community

As for the Muslim community here at home, it's a smaller, community. The Islamic center of Paducah estimates about 12 families live in Paducah. But even though it's a small community they want to welcome others and be welcomed.

It's a little after noon, and that means it's time to pray at the Islamic center of Paducah. And today, resident pastor, or Imam Ali Hassan says everyone is welcome. He says, “We do this occasionally but this one was arranged for all the love and support we got from the community.”

These are just some of the flowers and letters the center has received recently since the executive order was signed... And the leaders here just want to say thank you.

Jan Newsom-Cappelletti says in today's world and current events, she wanted to educate and understand for herself what Islam is. She says, “I feel the more we learn from other cultures and religion the more we learn about our religion.”

She says she was surprised how similar it is to her own beliefs, and beautiful how this sacred space is honored, “to me that was just a way to honor god that was different than my god but still very, very moving to see.”

Hassan says this was their goal. Any question, any conversation, he says it's about coming together.

He says, “if we start fearing each other people have already won on that part.”

Hassan says it's not his place as a religious leader to get political, but he doesn't only believe in his religion, he believes in America.

Hassan says everyone is welcome Fridays to their congressional prayer days. That's from 1:30 to 2. He says you only need to bring yourself in your 'Sunday best'.