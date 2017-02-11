Bowlers support Sports Against Cancer Tournament

Hundreds of bowlers came out to Cardinal Lanes this afternoon for the annual Sports Against Cancer Tournament. The goal is to fund research to one day find a cure for cancer.

Tournament co-director H. Paul Ritchie said the disease affects nearly everyone he knows.

"I asked people to raise their hand if they knew of anyone who is family or friend who's been touched by cancer and everybody that I could see raised their hand in this area, cancer is a devastating disease that we can only fight through events like this," said Ritchie.

Ritchie said they raised $12,000 in one day last year.

You can watch the championship game right here on Local 6 airing March 5th at 11:05 pm.

