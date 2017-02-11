Dama leads E. Illinois to 86-80 OT win over SE Missouri St.

Muusa Dama scored nine of Eastern Illinois' 15 overtime points and the Panthers controlled the extra period for an 86-80 win over Southeast Missouri State on Saturday.



Dama, who finished with 14 points, hit a jumper to start overtime, and Eastern Illinois won the extra period 15-9. Dama finished with 18 rebounds and five blocks to give him Eastern Illinois' single-season record of 58 rejections.



Southeast Missouri State's Jamaal Calvin drilled a 3-pointer with 25 seconds left in regulation to tie the game at 71.



Montell Goodwin got off a buzzer-beater that bounced around the rim before falling away, sending the game into overtime.



Goodwin finished with 24 points, hitting 6 of 11 from distance, and Ray Crossland added 15 with 11 rebounds for Eastern Illinois (13-13, 5-8 Ohio Valley Conference).



Denzel Mahoney led the Redhawks (12-16, 7-6) with 22 points. Trey Kellum had 16 points and 13 rebounds.

