Louisville officer hurt, burglary suspect dead

A Louisville officer that was shot in the hand and hit in the chest is recovering, according to LMPD chief Steve Conrad.

The officer responded to a break in Saturday night around 10:30 p.m. It happened in South Louisville, in the 1200 block of Oleanda Avenue.

Conrad tells WAVE 3 officers were told about someone in the house. Officers entered the home and saw a man in his 20’s on the second floor. That man hit an officer in the chest, so the officer shot him.

The suspect died at the scene.

The names and races of the suspect and the officer weren't immediately released.