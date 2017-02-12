Police say woman kidnapped her baby, possibly heading toward Louisville

Indianapolis police are seeking help from the public in locating a 5-month-old boy who was abducted by his mother.

Police say 37-year-old Regina Williams abducted her son, Parker Williams, on Wednesday and was believed headed toward Louisville, Kentucky.

Parker is a ward of the state. He's black, 2 feet tall and weighs 15 pounds. He has brown hair and brown eyes. He recently suffered a skull fracture.

Police say Regina Williams might be driving a 2001 Mercedes-Benz C300 with the Indiana license plate number WJY311. She is facing a warrant for child neglect.

Police did not disclose where Parker was when abducted.