Industrial hemp to create about 200 local jobs

Industrial hemp will create more than 200 jobs in the area. The jobs won't be immediate; they'll grow over the next few years. The Kentucky Hemp Exchange approached an Italian hemp seed supplier about growing the crop in Hickman, Carlisle, and Fulton counties about two years ago.

When the project is past its beginning stages, farmers will plant more than 3,600 acres of hemp.

But first-- Hickman County has to build a one and a half million dollar processing plant to process and ship the seeds and fibers across the country. Farmers and county leaders say it's an intimidating, but exciting step.

It's an empty field now, but that's not how John McCuiston sees it. The co-owner of Kentucky Hemp Exchange says they picked the Hickman industrial park to build their hemp processing plant because of its potential.

He says, “I wanted to get in on the ground level of industrial hemp but I had no idea where it was going to take me or where it was going to lead me.”

He says as the country demands more hemp from Hickman County. They want to be able to expand.

Co-owner and farmers like JT Workman say hemp is a different adventure from what they're used to.

Workman says, “I’m the type of person who wants everything to be right the firsts time and that's not going to be this.”

In order to grow hemp in fields like this, some crops are going to be taken out of rotation in some places like corn and beans. But prices for those crops have dropped in the past years>

Workman says despite the risk, none of the farmers will be disadvantaged in the first year because of any failed crop.

Mccuiston says the river counties have lost a lot of jobs over the years, and hemp is something they can be proud about.

McCuiston says, “we have the technology we have to grow it to make it a mainstream crop going forward.”

It is legal for farmers to grow hemp in kentucky.

McCuiston says he wants to hold town-hall meetings about the project in the future.

An Italian minister of agriculture part of today's announcement. Doctor Giampaolo Grassi says he's encouraged by what he's seen in Hickman county.

Grassi says, “the most important thing is to show and find a good relationship and be able to trust each other and to exchange the good information and speed up the progress.”

Farmers look to start planting mid-April.