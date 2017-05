The Murray State Racers split their two games this past week. First, falling to Morehead State 101-100 in overtime. Then, returning the favor to rival Austin Peay in a run away win 102-58. For the best plays from this past week, here is the Racer Rewind with the voice of the Racers Neal Bradley and Kenny Roth.

